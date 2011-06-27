2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Consumer Reviews

Great commuter Kona in NM , 03/23/2020 Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my wife’s new car for a 165 mile round trip commute. She’s averaging 35 miles of range left over at the end of the day. Then it takes about 8 hours to charge on a home Level 2 charger and uses 55 kWh from my solar panels. It has great range but we are pushing to the limit. The Ultimate version is completely comfortable for extra features for the commute. The drawback is the lack of back seat space and cargo for grandkids and trips to Costco. It’s fun to drive and love the pulse red color. The engine and background noise is sometimes annoying and we’re trying to determine what’s “normal” and just different from what we were used to in a Honda Accord. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Peppy fun electric car Mark G , 04/04/2020 Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a compact SUV so don't expect a lot of storage in the back. I installed a ChargePoint home charger and it's like having a gas station in the garage. At 40A, I am able to charge up the car fully in one overnight session. Notes about home charging: * the electrician determines the amperage based on the existing panel. * If, for example, 40A is chosen, the car does not get the full 40A. Ask the electrician for the effective amperage throughput. In my case, I got 31A effective from a 40A rated ChargePoint. * Consult online resources to see the miles of range per hour added for your effective amperage, and correlate that with your own observations. ChargePoint comes with an app to measure the velocity of charge and other stats. If you don't active your home charger via the app, you will be capped at a very low effective amperage (as per the home charger instruction manual). The car has good acceleration and even the base model has adjacent lane obstacle warning lights in the side view mirrors. In summary, definitely recommend this fun and practical vehicle. Just wish it was sold in more states, specifically AZ because I had to go over to Palm Springs CA to buy it. The Palm Springs dealership has assured me, though, that the Scottsdale Hyundai dealership will be able to service it (check the computer functionality mostly, plus tires, brakes, the usual). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Totally love my 2020 Kona Electric Bruce M. , 05/01/2020 SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I never, ever thought I would own an SUV -- I'm a car guy and incline toward the sporty end of things -- but when I started shopping for affordable EVs, it was clear instantly that this was the car for me. It's peppy and way more fun to drive than the Bolt or the Leaf. The interior is nicely done and extremely comfortable, and it packs a good amount of space into a pretty small external size -- important in my hometown of San Francisco, where parking is a challenge. Unlike the competitors, the base SEL model comes with all sort of safety tech, which is a plus once you get used to the car telling you whenever it thinks you're about to get in trouble. Though the present stay-home order due to COVID-19 has limited my driving, range seems to be very good. The range meter consistently tells me I should get 270 to 275 with a full charge, notably more than the EPA-certified official 258. If there is a drawback to Kona Electric, it's limited availability. It's not available in every state, and even here in California supplies are tight -- meaning, at least as of this writing, you're unlikely to pay less than full sticker. But you know what? It's worth it. Fast, smooth, dead silent, comfortable, practical. I totally love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

A 3 series BMW competitor! First Time EV Buyer , 02/09/2020 Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful It may sound silly but my Kona EV Ultimate reminds me of a BMW without the terrible reliability. The leather seating is much nicer than the Tesla Model 3 and the interior is about the same size. I felt it was too small initially but then I realized that this car is average to large for the rest of the world. It definitely favors the driver and front passenger. The back is not that big but most people drive with 2 or less passengers in this size of car. Driving it is very smooth for its size. It won't be like an Avalon b/c of its smaller wheelbase but the multi-link suspension does take the bumps well. The tech is great except for the lack of Lane Follow Assist on my car but I can live with it. The infotainment gives many ways to accomplish the same task so the choice is yours whether to use buttons, voice command or steering wheel controls to make a call or change the audio programming. I chose the larger screen but the other one is fine too. A note - the 2020 has adaptive cruise control only on the Ultimate trim while in 2019 it was found on lower trims. I cannot find a single used 2019 on the market so I went with a 2020. Try it out before getting a Model 3. You might like it better if you don't like racing and buying tires every 25-30K miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse