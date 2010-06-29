Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Honda Accord Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Accord: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Josh Sadlier, Senior Manager of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

The 2018 Honda Accord headed north in September to spend quality time with Senior Editor Brent Romans, our man in Fresno. I'll let Brent do most of the talking in the Logbook Highlights below, but first, I have to tell you that our Accord's lifetime fuel economy has been almost scandalously low so far. I tried to give it the benefit of the doubt for a while, but the numbers don't lie: We've put about 4,000 miles on this car, and our average of 25.8 mpg falls woefully short of the EPA city estimate (30 mpg), let alone the combined figure (33 mpg).

So what's going on? It's hard to say. As I've noted previously, we saw in our long-term 2016 Honda Civic that Honda's turbocharged 1.5-liter-CVT automatic powertrain is capable of big mpg numbers on the highway, and it's not like the Accord is that much heavier. Bottom line, we need to take the Accord on a proper road trip and see if it can break out of its slump. Stay tuned for those results.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The downward trend continued in September, with our average dropping from just over 26 mpg to 25.8 mpg. Also, I can't believe that our best tank ever is 31.5 mpg when the Accord is rated at 38 mpg highway. Did you know, for example, that our long-term 2018 BMW 540i xDrive — the one with all-wheel drive and 335 horsepower — recorded a best tank of 32.7 mpg? Something doesn't add up here. We'll keep investigating.

Average lifetime mpg: 25.8

EPA mpg rating: 33 combined (30 city/38 highway)

Best fill mpg: 31.5

Best range: 358.7 miles

Current odometer: 4,296 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"As good as the Accord is, there's one thing I'm not fond of: the styling. The car has kind of a droopy look in back. Generously, maybe I'd say it mimics the profile of some coupe-style European luxury sedans, such as the Audi A7. But it just doesn't work as well here. I prefer the more traditional design of the Camry, with its more muscular rear haunches." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

"I came away from Labor Day weekend pretty hot on the Toyota Camry. Thinking it'd be a good idea to double-check my feelings, I signed out the Accord for a few nights. While I still think the Camry is a solid choice, the difference between it and the Accord is immediately obvious. The Accord feels larger inside, its entertainment system works better, and its engine is punchier. There's also this lingering sense that the Accord is a nicer, more premium-feeling car. I can't quite point to one reason why, but that's the feeling I get from behind the wheel. I still won't fault anyone for choosing the Camry, but the Accord is the one to get." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

Interior

"I'm pretty comfortable when taking our Accord on long drives. When I first took the keys, I had to fiddle with the Accord's driver's seat and steering wheel positioning more than I thought I would. But once I got it dialed in, I was good for a five-hour drive, no problem. The car rides smoothly on the highway without being overly soft. It's kind of what you expect from a Honda, right? The only issue might be wind and tire noise, which seems to be a bit louder than on some other sedans." — Brent Romans

Cargo Space

"The Accord's trunk is huge. On the spec sheet, it's listed at 16.7 cubic feet. I recently went grocery shopping and lined up six bags inside the trunk without issue. There are a couple of negatives, though. The first one is that the trunklid's 'gooseneck' hinges impinge on the cargo area. Try to close the lid after you've totally loaded up on suitcases and you'll find yourself crushing your stuff. Most midsize sedans have a similar hinge design, but it's worth pointing out.

"Also, there's no interior grab handle to close the trunklid. The only way to close it is by grabbing the lid from the outside. Here in California (where Edmunds is located), that's not normally a problem. But if you live in a state that has real weather, the outside of your Accord's trunklid will probably be covered in dirt or muck during the winter months." — Brent Romans