Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2018 Honda Accord Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Accord: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Josh Sadlier, Senior Manager of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

Fresh off a road trip up Highway 101 to Paso Robles in our 2018 Honda Accord, I can tell you that there are few better feelings than setting both a range record and a fuel-economy record with the same tank. On that glorious occasion, I rolled up 429 miles and pumped in 12.2 gallons, yielding an average of 35.2 mpg.

Now, that's not exactly breaking news, given that the Accord is EPA-rated at 38 mpg highway and those were pure highway miles. But over our first four months with the car, our range and efficiency records had been 359 miles and 31.5 mpg, respectively. I'm going to go ahead and call this progress, though frankly I'm still disappointed that I couldn't get closer to the EPA highway figure on the open road.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Some positive news here, for a change: With our 33 mpg average for October, we reached the EPA combined rating for the first month ever. All of my highway miles certainly helped, but could our Accord also be loosening up after 5,000 miles and hitting its stride? Keep it locked on this channel.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.5

EPA mpg rating: 33 combined (30 city/38 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.2

Best range: 429 miles

Current odometer: 5,751 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"Even though I just took the Accord to go home and come back, I appreciated its plethora of storage options. The center console has a deep well with a removable shelf, and it's also perfect for plugging in and tucking away a smartphone since there's a USB port in there. The doors have places to store two water bottles. The cubby forward of the shifter was mighty impressive for how deep it is — I could fit my sunglasses case longways in there and still be able to close the little door. And there was more than enough room left over for my smartphone, which, again, can be plugged in and tucked away thanks to that cubby's additional USB port. All the nooks and crannies make the Accord an ideal road-trip vehicle. Think of all the snacks, plugged-in devices, and thirst quenchers you can store readily at hand." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"The Accord's TPMS system isn't great. When a tire is low, an alert pops up on the dash, but it doesn't tell you which tire needs air. Nowhere in the car can you see pressures for individual tires. So you pull up to a station, measure each tire, and top off as needed, just like how you'd do it five or 10 years ago. Problem is, once you resume driving, the Accord still displays the TPMS alert. It doesn't reset automatically. You have to stop, engage the parking brake, and dig into the infotainment system to reset the alert. Most cars in this price range do this automatically, so it's annoying that the Accord doesn't." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

Performance

"I agree with something Josh wrote a few months ago: Our Accord's handling is tight and controlled. Drive around a turn with a bit of enthusiasm and this big sedan responds willingly. Thinking about emergency-avoidance maneuvers, I'd have confidence in the Accord going where I want it to." — Brent Romans, senior editor

"The power coming from the Accord's 1.5-liter engine is admirable. When driving around town, it never seems underpowered. There is a slight delay if you boot the gas; the CVT automatic takes a little time to get the engine revved up. But after that, the Accord surges forward." — Brent Romans

Audio & Technology

"The Accord's rising beltline makes it hard to see out the back if you're looking over your shoulder. This can be a problem in, say, parking lots, when you're trying to reverse out of a space. Thankfully, our Accord has a crisp rearview-camera display and an effective rear cross-traffic alert system. The latter is bundled with the Accord's blind-spot monitor, which is standard on the EX trim level and above. Make sure you get it." — Brent Romans