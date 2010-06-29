Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2018 Honda Accord Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Accord: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Josh Sadlier, Director of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

The short answer is: not much of anywhere. There's only a single fill-up in the Accord's fuel log for March, which means we didn't exactly help the cause of getting to 20,000 miles for the yearlong test.

Our Accord did, however, spark an interesting exchange between your humble narrator and a friend who's been looking for a well-rounded family sedan. I wanted him to buy a lightly used Genesis G80 5.0 because you can get one for Accord Touring money, and any family would benefit from rear-wheel drive and a 420-horsepower V8.

But his heart was set on an Accord, so the key question became which Accord was right for him? Keep reading — the answer is coming.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

I'm going to suspend my usual routine of bashing the Accord's real-world fuel economy until next month because there's only a single new tank to talk about. We poured in 11.867 gallons in March and covered 315.6 miles, which comes out to 26.6 mpg. I'll let you draw your own conclusions about how that stacks up against the EPA's projections.

Average lifetime mpg: 28.4

EPA mpg rating: 33 combined (30 city/38 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.8

Best range: 429 miles

Current odometer: 11,586 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"My friend's been considering all sorts of cars for his next purchase, but he's ended up somewhere eminently sensible: On Honda's website, configuring new Accords. Naturally, he texts me and asks me which one he should get. I reply that a man such as himself with enthusiast leanings should spring for the Sport 2.0T with the manual, but he says his wife demands an automatic and leather upholstery — so he's leaning toward the EX-L.

"As it happens, that's exactly what we have here at Edmunds. I tell him my misgivings about the mandatory gearless CVT automatic, which in my opinion takes too long to get fully engaged when you ask for acceleration. I also pass along that we've fallen far short of the EPA's fuel economy projections.

"'Wait a minute,' I tell him. 'What about the Accord Hybrid? The EPA says 48 mpg all day every day, so even if you come up a little short, you're still in the mid-40s. And it's got 212 horsepower versus the 1.5T's 192 hp! And it doesn't even really have a transmission at all!'

"Truth be told, I've never driven an Accord Hybrid, but my friend promptly heads to a Honda dealer and drives one himself. 'It's the one,' he tells me afterward. 'It drives great, and the powertrain feels more responsive. Plus I'm getting twice the mpg on the same commute. What's not to like?'

"I think that's some chewy food for thought if you're considering an Accord like my friend. Honestly, why buy a regular Accord 1.5T CVT automatic if you can have the hybrid instead?" — Josh Sadlier

"I know that sedans are seemingly going the way of the dodo, so it's not a great time to be asking Honda for a major product modification. But I can't help but think that the Accord would be an even better package if it weren't quite so long. At 192.2 inches, the current Accord is virtually the same length as the Camry, but it looks longer due to its low-slung styling. And I'm pretty sure no one needs as much rear legroom as you get in this Honda. At 6-foot-1, I can slide the driver's seat all the way back to accommodate my legs and still have more than enough space to plop down in the second row.

"I'd love to try an Accord in the 188-inch range, which is where it used to be from the late '90s to 2007. I bet there'd still be plenty of passenger space all around. And not only would it look tauter and more purposeful, but it'd also handle even better — without the sense you get now that you're pulling a whole lot of car behind you. File this one under 'Seemingly Sensible Ideas That'll Never Happen,' alongside the return of the truly compact pickup truck and other such strokes of genius." — Josh Sadlier