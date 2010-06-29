Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2018 Honda Accord Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Accord: Monthly Update for January 2019

by Josh Sadlier, Director of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

January was another quiet month for the Accord, which means we are now well off our desired 20,000-mile pace for the year. The poor Honda barely managed 600 miles in the first frame of 2019. Eight months into our yearlong test of the Accord, we've yet to hit the 10,000-mile mark. With the rainy season mostly behind us, we plainly need to schedule some road trips and make up for lost time.

All wasn't lost in January, however, as the Accord spent part of the month in the capable hands of Editor Frio, who added a number of thoughtful comments to the logbook. It's well worth scrolling down to read them all. The Accord may not be getting the miles it needs, but it continues to generate plenty of conversation, as befits the current king of our midsize sedan rankings.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

By the numbers, the Accord turned in another subpar effort at the pump. Our two fills in January covered 669.5 miles and totaled 25.518 gallons of 87 octane, which comes out to 26.2 mpg. As a result, our lifetime average dipped a couple of tenths to an even 28 mpg, which, you'll note, is a full 2 mpg below the EPA's city estimate. Like I said, this car needs some road trips.

Average lifetime mpg: 28.0

EPA mpg rating: 33 combined (30 city/38 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.2

Best range: 429 miles

Current odometer: 9,759 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I used to rail against fake wood inlays. Automakers should either pony up the cheddar for real wood and charge accordingly, I thought, or skip the pretense altogether and just use shiny black plastic or cheap fabric-wrapped inlay. Even some kinds of cheap mahogany or poplar with a nice stain, even bamboo, would look better than plastic made to look like wood grain.

"But I've changed my mind since sitting in the Accord. Its printed wood-look plastic is pretty convincing. It's got a nice (fake) grain and reminds me of an ebony guitar fretboard. It also does a good job of visually separating the instrument panel. I've come around to the idea too, especially when you see how convincing the printed textures on laminate home flooring have become. Sign of the times.

"Anyway, this is an Accord, not a Bentley. Wood in a car seems strange when you think about it, but when it's done right, it's one of those fine details that make you smile. Even though it's not wood, the Accord's trim is a small detail that classes up the cabin a bit." — Dan Frio, reviews editor

Technology

"Our EX-L has what Honda calls a '450-watt premium audio system with 10 speakers.' Although 10 speakers and 450 watts it may have, calling it premium is generous. It's not bad or anything. It can get loud enough while remaining clean and free of distortion as you crank the volume, and it seems to reproduce frequencies pretty accurately. There's not quite enough bass, for my taste anyway, even though there is a subwoofer level control. An additional 100 watts would go a long way here.

"As I was sitting in the back listening to some music, I noticed I couldn't hear the vocals from the rear speakers. I could hear them present in the front speakers, but not loud enough to discern the lyrics, for example. And while I couldn't hear the vocals, I could hear other instruments. Surely the Accord didn't have a surround system, did it? Turns out the Accord has a neural surround function, which is just a fancy way of digitally processing a two-channel stereo signal to approximate a five-channel feature (i.e., 5.1 surround).

"I disabled it and the sound improved. More bass, more definition, more focus. It's a decent enough effect for listening to podcasts and spoken-word material since it can sound more like a room with slight reverberation rather than an enclosed cage of steel and glass. But turn it off when you want to strike up some tunes." — Dan Frio

"Still not crazy about this touchscreen. They've done a nice job using a matte display and angling it up and away from the driver to minimize glare. Likewise, it doesn't show heavy fingerprinting. But Honda seems to like wasting space on these screens with a load of buttons, and this one's no different. The hard buttons are long, about the width of a fat finger, and just seem unnecessarily large. Useful if you're wearing gloves perhaps, but not very practical otherwise. Shrink down those buttons and I bet you gain a half-inch to one inch of screen real estate. With our smartphones increasingly going bezel-less, I imagine touchscreens will follow as the costs come down.

"The other thing that bugs me about this touchscreen is that it just looks tacked on. It's not recessed into the dash and doesn't look like part of the instrument panel. I've seen worse — Mercedes comes to mind — but it seems like Honda could have notched out a housing within the larger dash panel to fit the display. I do like this screen's simplicity, with its large icons and especially the volume and tuning dials, given that terrible and rightly maligned volume-slider trick Honda tried to pull a few years ago." — Dan Frio

Safety

"This Accord seems less prone to the false driver safety alerts that plagued our old Civic long-termer and continue to haunt our current CR-V to some degree. The Accord seems to allow a bit more assertive driving and more margin in closing speeds and braking distance before it sounds the alarms. I experienced a couple of instances when the Civic just panicked when I still had plenty of room for safe braking, deciding on its own to apply a hard stop. It was unsettling.

"Haven't noticed that at all yet in the Accord. It's flashed a few BRAKE! warnings at me in the driver display, but hasn't intervened like its predecessors did. I've also noticed that the adaptive cruise is more forgiving of cars that slip in front of you. Perhaps Honda is using improved cameras, sensors or radar, or maybe the calibrations have improved. Whatever it is seems to have worked." — Dan Frio

Comfort

"Pretty impressed with the Accord's climate control. Not all climate control systems are created equal, and the Accord's is one of the better ones I've experienced. We've had a run of chilly weather recently and the first thing I noticed when stepping into the Accord on a 40-degree morning was how quickly the seats light up. The heat isn't distributed very evenly — it's more back than bottom — but it is strong.

"Cabin heat, too, comes on quickly and effectively, even with a cold engine. There's also this great detail where a translucent ring around the temp dial glows red or blue, depending which way you turn the dial. Very small but very cool detail that makes you appreciate other small details within the car." — Dan Frio

Performance

"I recently drove the Accord Sport 2.0 variant with the 10-speed automatic transmission and it has spoiled our long-term Accord for me. The standard 1.5-liter four-cylinder with the CVT is no match for the Sport's refinement or driving experience. As CVTs go, I think our Accord's is pretty good, especially when you drop it into S mode; it seems to hook up a lot quicker, there's more power down low and less acceleration delay.

"That said, the CVT just has too many of those moments where it winds out horribly and engine speed just climbs, and climbs, and climbs some more before initiating a 'shift.' You can learn to drive it in a way that minimizes such episodes, but why bother? The Accord costs more with the 10-speed auto, but it would really be the only version I'd consider." — Dan Frio