Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Honda Accord Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Accord: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Josh Sadlier, Director of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

February was a notable chapter in Edmunds' long-term 2018 Honda Accord chronicles, thanks primarily to Editor Romans, our man in Fresno. He drove the car seemingly all over California during his extended time with the keys, setting a new single-tank mpg record in the process.

That's the good news. The bad news is that even our best tank still falls well short of the EPA's highway estimate. But, hey, things are moving in the right direction. Read on for all the details on that front, as well as for Mr. Romans' in-depth impressions of Honda's finest Accord yet.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

If you're just tuning in, our Accord has had a tough go at the pump. Against an EPA combined rating of 33 mpg, we've averaged only 28 mpg (and change) in our specimen, and we haven't hit the 38 mpg highway rating even once. But we've never come closer than this month's record-setting 35.8 mpg tank, and our monthly average of 33 mpg was a record-tying result — over a healthy 1,121 miles, no less.

Have we finally figured out how to drive this thing efficiently? I'll believe it when I see a 38 mpg tank, but it's nice to note some progress.

Average lifetime mpg: 28.4

EPA mpg rating: 33 combined (30 city/38 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.8

Best range: 429 miles

Current odometer: 11,270 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"Considering the Accord is a recently redesigned family sedan, I'd hope to see extra USB charging ports for rear passengers. Alas, our Accord EX-L has just two USB ports for the cabin — one in the front console and one inside the center console bin. I suppose you could always make do by using an extra charger and connect it to the center console's 12-volt power outlet. All the same, it's a little disappointing. For what it's worth, Honda does equip the higher levels of the CR-V with extra rear-seat USB ports." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

Performance

"I logged our Accord's best fuel economy fill so far: 35.8 mpg. It's a small victory — our previous record was 35.2 mpg — but I'll take it. The result came during a round-trip drive from Fresno to Los Angeles. My cruising speed was typically 70-plus mph, so I think there's an opportunity to get closer to the EPA's estimate of 38 mpg if I did it again at a lower speed. But as Josh noted a couple of months ago, it seems like 35 mpg is our Accord's upper limit for fuel economy for the way we typically drive." — Brent Romans

Comfort

"I'm still enjoying our Accord for long-distance drives. In our September update, I wrote that I was comfortable 'for a five-hour drive, no problem,' and that it 'rides smoothly on the highway without being overly soft.' Well, I doubled that [seat] time this month and the commentary still holds up." — Brent Romans

Miscellaneous

"While driving around town yesterday, our Accord suddenly triggered its automatic emergency braking system. There wasn't anything ahead of me, so it was definitely an error. The system emitted an audible alert and engaged the brakes but just for a brief moment. I was more surprised than anything else. It was raining at the time, so I would guess that the system registered something to be a stationary object that really wasn't. It hasn't happened since." — Brent Romans

"If I were shopping for a midsize sedan, the Accord would be very high on my list. There's just so much that's good here. I like the way our long-termer drives, even if the CVT automatic is a little sluggish to get the engine going. (If you don't like it, you can get the more powerful 2.0T engine with a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual!)

"It's also roomy, comfortable, packed with features and, if you believe the government and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, plenty safe. The topper would be the Accord's reputation for reliability and strong resale value. Certain other sedans might be more appealing in one particular area. But on the whole, the Accord deservedly earns its spot as our Editors' Choice for a 2019 sedan." — Brent Romans