Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2018 Honda Accord Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Accord: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Josh Sadlier, Director of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term Accord continued to make the SoCal rounds in April, rolling up nearly 1,000 miles as the winter rains subsided and the wildflowers bloomed. Perhaps the highest compliment we can pay the Accord at this point is that its excellence makes it difficult for us to come up with meaningful complaints.

Hondas used to be this way — so competent and so cleverly engineered that they routinely rendered snarky critics speechless. It's safe to say the brand is back, and as our Accord approaches a full year in our care, it just keeps on making the case that all other midsize sedans are playing for second place.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We fed the Accord 32.857 gallons of regular unleaded in April and got 977.1 miles in return. That comes out to 29.7 mpg, which is still a few tenths shy of the EPA's city figure. But it's also our fourth-best monthly average out of 11 months so far.

Average lifetime mpg: 28.5

EPA mpg rating: 33 combined (30 city/38 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.8

Best range: 429 miles

Current odometer: 13,302 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"I feel warm and fuzzy about the Accord's infotainment interface every time I use it. It's notable because Honda was behind the curve for years with its central screens. The graphics were subpar and the interfaces were clunky; shoot, you'll still find them in multiple Acura products. Not what you'd expect from a company with such a long history of innovation.

"But all's well that ends well, and the current Accord's screen is a great outcome. The graphics are sharp, the colors pop, and the menus make sense and respond quickly. There's even a pair of handy knobs for volume and tuning. Nice to see Honda finally getting its act together in this regard." — Josh Sadlier

Miscellaneous

"I drove the new Nissan Altima recently, and I liked it. The Altima had fallen well behind the leaders in this segment prior to its 2019 redesign, but now I'd say it's right back in the mix. Is it as good as the Accord? Interesting question.

"My sense is that the Accord would beat it in a comparison test, but the Altima's deficiencies were not immediately apparent during my spin around town. One thing I prefer about the Altima is the responsiveness of its continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Nissan has been putting CVT automatics in its mainstream cars for many years, remember, whereas Honda's just getting started. Anyway, I only drove the Altima home and back, but color me intrigued. If you could get one at a significant savings versus a comparable Accord, a back-to-back test drive would definitely be in order." — Josh Sadlier

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

"For decades, cars like the Accord have been referred to as family sedans. But now that SUVs have taken over the world and become the default family choice, does it even make sense to talk about family sedans anymore? I see the current Accord as a step away from the traditional, practical 'three-box' sedan profile and toward a future in which sedans will be more about expressions of personal style.

"The family sedan's lack of a tall hatchback cargo area was always a practicality compromise anyway; it was only the irrational American aversion to hatchbacks and wagons that put sedans in so many families' driveways. Now that the SUV has emerged as a hatchback that Americans can tolerate, dynamic fastback designs such as the Accord look set to become the mainstream-sedan norm. Witness the rakish new Volkswagen Arteon, for example, or the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Sonata. Fashion is shaping the humble sedan like never before. It's a feather in Honda's cap that the Accord was one of the first in its class to define this trend." — Josh Sadlier