Used 1993 GMC Vandura Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/660.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.110.0 in.
Length204.1 in.204.1 in.180.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
