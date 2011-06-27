  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Vandura
  4. Used 1991 GMC Vandura
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Vandura Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Vandura
Overview
See Vandura Inventory
See Vandura Inventory
See Vandura Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPGno1717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Combined MPGno1717
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.0 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length223.2 in.202.2 in.202.2 in.
Curb weight4600 lbs.nono
Gross weight8600 lbs.nono
Height82.0 in.nono
Wheel base146.0 in.125.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Sedona Tan
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Sedona Tan
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Sedona Tan
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • White
See Vandura InventorySee Vandura InventorySee Vandura Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Vandura info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles