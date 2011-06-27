  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Vandura Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Vandura
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg15/17 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/374.0 mi.330.0/374.0 mi.330.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Turning circlenono43.6 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Wheel base146.0 in.125.0 in.110.0 in.
Length223.2 in.202.2 in.178.2 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payloadnono1950.0 lbs.
Curb weightnono3700 lbs.
