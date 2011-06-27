  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Suburban
  4. Used 1994 GMC Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG13no13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpgno11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/588.0 mi.0/0 mi.462.0/672.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13no13
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle47.7 ft.47.7 ft.45.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight5649 lbs.5616 lbs.5513 lbs.
Gross weight8050 lbs.8600 lbs.7700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.7.0 in.
Height72.1 in.72.1 in.70.2 in.
Maximum payload2401.0 lbs.2984.0 lbs.2187.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
See Suburban InventorySee Suburban InventorySee Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles