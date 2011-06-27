Used 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 Consumer Reviews
Great truck
N.E. TM RPR, 03/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Bought this truck end of July. Installed Una-Goose ball hitch in bed and drive it every day. I have 29,000 plus miles and have no reason to take it to dealer yet. I do all my own general service. I have towed loads as heavy as 16,000 without any problems. Trans handles all loads with ease with the grade braking. Only problem is keeping speed down,lots of power and I find myself going too fast.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 3500
Related Used 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana