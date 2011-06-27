Used 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 Consumer Reviews

N.E. TM RPR , 03/06/2002

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck end of July. Installed Una-Goose ball hitch in bed and drive it every day. I have 29,000 plus miles and have no reason to take it to dealer yet. I do all my own general service. I have towed loads as heavy as 16,000 without any problems. Trans handles all loads with ease with the grade braking. Only problem is keeping speed down,lots of power and I find myself going too fast.