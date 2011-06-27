  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Envoy Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG161616
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
on demand 4WDnoyesyes
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
Center locking differentialnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Center and rear locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/20 mpg13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.308/440 mi.286/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.22 gal.22 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l5.3 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm291 hp @ 6000 rpm302 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Valves242416
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableno
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
separate rear audiononoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesno
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
cargo netnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Front track63.1 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.80.1 cu.ft.80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4404 lbs.4541 lbs.4783 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.5750 lbs.6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.43.7 cu.ft.43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees29 degrees29 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.1209 lbs.1218 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees23 degrees23 degrees
Length191.6 in.191.6 in.191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.6200 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Cranberry Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P245/65R17 tiresyesyesno
P245/60R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,760
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$37,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
