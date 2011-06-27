Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Consumer Reviews
great for hauling dirt bike
I really needed a more fuel efficient van to haul my dirt bike around the country as i preform as a professional fmx rider. This van has been great, it struggles up hills and isn't fast, i drive it easy and get average of 25 mpg freeway. storage on the 2013 is great but i guess they lowered the roof on the newer models.
2013 Transit Connect Premium, A Real Honey
My 2010 cargo van like this got wrecked. It was hard to find another one with the window configuration I wanted. I went online nationwide. I definitely wanted a 2013, the last year this “boxy” style was made. I finally found this one at Mercedes Benz Of Bedford (Ohio). They were very helpful in taking it to a repair facility I picked out for a pre-purchase inspection. When all was good, the dealership arranged to have it shipped to Seattle for me. I knew the “wagon” meant there would be back seats, but didn’t know it would have features like a heated windshield and mirrors, reclining front seats, and all-weather tires. So happy this 73-yr-old lady got the courage to work with a dealership half way across the U.S.
Mainteance and relibility -10
70k miles 2 transmissions and multiple other issues. If you have a fleet don't even consider a Transit. Unless you have a tow company on retainer. Mostly highway miles and not heavily loaded.
Road Warrior
Been very good. Putting over 70000 miles a year. I have 510000 miles using full synthetic oil. Engine running smooth. Transmission is still good. Still having problems with electrical.
Cheetah's Personal Service Van
I love this little van !!!! I use it to transport staging materials for my Real Estate Listings and to carry all of my tools for making necessary repairs to the new listings that I take. It's the perfect size for me and easy to drive and park. Gas mileage could be a little better but I have it loaded with my tools all the time. I barely drive my car since I purchased it because I like driving it so well. It's adorable !!!!!
