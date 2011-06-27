Used 2013 Ford Transit Connect Consumer Reviews

great for hauling dirt bike @alandixonfmx , 07/23/2018 Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I really needed a more fuel efficient van to haul my dirt bike around the country as i preform as a professional fmx rider. This van has been great, it struggles up hills and isn't fast, i drive it easy and get average of 25 mpg freeway. storage on the 2013 is great but i guess they lowered the roof on the newer models. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2013 Transit Connect Premium, A Real Honey Marian Jones , 09/10/2018 Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My 2010 cargo van like this got wrecked. It was hard to find another one with the window configuration I wanted. I went online nationwide. I definitely wanted a 2013, the last year this "boxy" style was made. I finally found this one at Mercedes Benz Of Bedford (Ohio). They were very helpful in taking it to a repair facility I picked out for a pre-purchase inspection. When all was good, the dealership arranged to have it shipped to Seattle for me. I knew the "wagon" meant there would be back seats, but didn't know it would have features like a heated windshield and mirrors, reclining front seats, and all-weather tires. So happy this 73-yr-old lady got the courage to work with a dealership half way across the U.S.

Mainteance and relibility -10 John M , 01/12/2017 Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful 70k miles 2 transmissions and multiple other issues. If you have a fleet don't even consider a Transit. Unless you have a tow company on retainer. Mostly highway miles and not heavily loaded.

Road Warrior Greg , 01/08/2017 Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Been very good. Putting over 70000 miles a year. I have 510000 miles using full synthetic oil. Engine running smooth. Transmission is still good. Still having problems with electrical.