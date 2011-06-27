Used 2005 Ford Freestyle Consumer Reviews

Freestyle First Owner with 270,000 miles schopster , 05/31/2014 83 of 86 people found this review helpful I bought my Limited AWD new in 2005 and have found the car to be very reliable. Just turned 270K miles as I drive a lot for my work. Gas mileage is consistent at 21 mpg now for mix of highway/town driving. I do alot of general maintenance myself. Things that have been replaced include all wheel bearings, front struts, some front suspension items, normal brakes/rotors/calipers once. I change oil at 5K with ford semi-synthetic and the engine doesnt use a drop of oil between oil changes. Drivers seat heater stopped working a while back. CVT had filter/fluid changes at 190K and as been rock solid. Once a year you should clean the butterfly in the throttle body- if not it can surge at idle. Report Abuse

Great Car Joel H. , 04/25/2010 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Only had this rig for 5 months now, but have enjoyed owning it this far. It has 100,00 miles on it. I am a service tech, at the dealership where it was sold new, So I have presonally done alot of the service work on it. The CVT is original and has no problems so far. Thinking back I can only remember 3 CVT's with problems at our dealership. I worked on one of them. They are pretty simple and compared to other vehicles, I think the failure rate is probabally average. I am planning to tow a 14' fiberglass boat this summer so we'll see how that goes. Removed the rear center console so our 4 year old can get through to the third row.

Good car, made like a tank Philippe T. , 12/23/2009 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Didn't want a minivan but needed lots of space for the expanding family. The driving experience is superb, theres a real feeling of security white driving this car, its very stable. When you take a look around the car, you notice its made strong + lots of protective panels/rubber here and there. Performance is low, but who wants to race a 7 passenger car? Fuel economy is good on the hwy. Its has 70k miles with no major issues. A couple of repair on the suspension but previous owner drove a lot on unpaved roads, so I guess its normal. Generally love this car and recommend it. Saw a couple of internet complaits about tranny prob. I tow a 2000 pound popup tent and its holding up pretty strong.

Love the design, In for service already Aarrow , 10/06/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We recently purchased the freestyle from a reputable dealer.We have owned it for a month now and unfortunately it had to go to the shop numerous times right after buying it for shaking at 55-60mph, tires were cupping,rough idle and power steering pump. They put a new engine damper on it and now have had it for days saying it needs a torque converter. I understand with the miles it has it's not gonna be perfect. I'm starting to feel maybe this car should never have been put on the lot. I can say the problems put aside though I love the style and comfort of the freestyle.