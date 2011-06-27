2020 Ford EcoSport Consumer Reviews

H Golden , 02/06/2020 SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

26 of 29 people found this review helpful

I have been buying cars for over 55 years, some good, some bad. With all the new technology out these days, who can complain. The SE with all its features, 33.5 mpg, what I think is a great ride & cargo space which is perfect, gives me Nothing to complain about! If you want a nice well built compact SUV...this it! By the way, this has just as good or better power as a 4 cylinder! Have had for about a year now and am getting 36 miles per gallon . Still as nice as the first day we got it.