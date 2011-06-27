  1. Home
2020 Ford EcoSport Consumer Reviews

SE = Value +

H Golden, 02/06/2020
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
26 of 29 people found this review helpful

I have been buying cars for over 55 years, some good, some bad. With all the new technology out these days, who can complain. The SE with all its features, 33.5 mpg, what I think is a great ride & cargo space which is perfect, gives me Nothing to complain about! If you want a nice well built compact SUV...this it! By the way, this has just as good or better power as a 4 cylinder! Have had for about a year now and am getting 36 miles per gallon . Still as nice as the first day we got it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Ruby

Doug, 04/07/2020
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I like the car and it easy parking abilities. The 2.0 liter is enough for around town. Theseats are comfortable but with heated seats Ford should have given heated steering wheel. Otherwise I really like it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My Echosport

Paul P, 01/05/2020
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
20 of 24 people found this review helpful

the car has plenty of legroom, and has a good feel when driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Waste of money

George, 03/08/2020
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
24 of 36 people found this review helpful

Been at the dealer 3 time for a bad alternator and it is still not working. Brand new 2020 that I got in November. It is a pc of junk

Best ride so happy to Move Forward

Sue342020, 08/21/2020
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Drives so Smooth the Sun Roof is so relaxing. good choice for big plans.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
