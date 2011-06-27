2020 Ford EcoSport Consumer Reviews
SE = Value +
I have been buying cars for over 55 years, some good, some bad. With all the new technology out these days, who can complain. The SE with all its features, 33.5 mpg, what I think is a great ride & cargo space which is perfect, gives me Nothing to complain about! If you want a nice well built compact SUV...this it! By the way, this has just as good or better power as a 4 cylinder! Have had for about a year now and am getting 36 miles per gallon . Still as nice as the first day we got it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ruby
I like the car and it easy parking abilities. The 2.0 liter is enough for around town. Theseats are comfortable but with heated seats Ford should have given heated steering wheel. Otherwise I really like it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Echosport
the car has plenty of legroom, and has a good feel when driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Waste of money
Been at the dealer 3 time for a bad alternator and it is still not working. Brand new 2020 that I got in November. It is a pc of junk
Best ride so happy to Move Forward
Drives so Smooth the Sun Roof is so relaxing. good choice for big plans.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
