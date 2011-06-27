Used 2013 FIAT 500e Consumer Reviews
Fiat 500E rocks!
Just leased this. Really impressed with fit, finish and fun to drive performance! Easy to exceed rated MPGe. With sweet lease deal, total cost of car is less than I was spending on gasoline alone, each month. Range is OK, better than others except Tesla and Volt. Getting by with included slooow 120V charge device, others may desire $800 optional fast charger. Costs $1 per day for electricity to drive 40 miles, previous vehicle was $10 per day for gas. Very impressive car, hope future models offer extended range and lower cost batteries. My SUV will last forever, now parked except when needed!
Great little car
We bought the car rather than lease it and overall we are very happy with it. The rear seats are very usable except for tall people but we use normally keep the rear seats down. Very zippy; excellent acceleration, specially 0 to 50. I regularly get over 85 highway miles from each charge but YMMV: less if you have the A/C on, more in the city or if you drive less aggressively than me I've driven the gas 500 (not the abarth) and the 500e is significantly more fun than it. We had to deal with the half-shaft recall and some additional teething problems but the fundamentals (electric engine, inverter, battery) all look very good. The car deserves the awards it has received recently.
Go dog Go! 500e is fun!
1500 miles on my 500e. Lease $200 month. $2500 total down, $2500 rebate from state of CA. Aero environment 220 charger installed today compliments of State of CA. Est monthly fuel cost to drive 1000 miles approx $35 per SMUD utility rep. 500e total car expenditure less than gas and routine maintenance alone on my MB C230...like winning a free car in a contest. Enough ACCT 101. This little thing is pretty fun. Very spunky and quick off the line. Easily separates from ICE cars off green lights. Great around town car or 2nd car. I drove it 95 miles very gently today and had 10% charge left. Update 35000 miles still having fun..range is about 85-90 miles now.. Although mountain travel or heavy rain can really diminishes range... King of the road in stop light to stop light around town stuff...not so fabulous on the freeway...real cost to operate was about $20 per month at special utility rate offered..no regular maintenance to speak of just keep the tires correctly pressurized.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Blast to drive
Leased a black model without sunroof in mid-October. With the $2500 the state air resource board is sending me, the net lease cost is about $180/month. I was spending $160 in my Tundra on gas each month. I leased this car for the HOV sticker, and it's priceless. The car is quick off the line, and it surprised me how much acceleration power it has at most speeds under 50mph. I'm 6'4", and fit not problem. The rear seats only fit kids. It's been freezing weather in NoCal for the past two weeks, so my range has been reduced due to heater and seat warmer on high. My commute is 28 miles round trip, so I can get by plugging it in every other day with the stock charge plug (110v). Luv it!
Great fun zero emissions from Italy/Detroit/Mexico
I've had my 500e for a little over 2 years now and still love it. I have a 50 mi commute every work day and probably average another 50 mi each Sat and Sun, in general, and I pay pennies to drive this thing. I charge a mix of at home and at work (free at work from solar unit). I average about 80 miles per charge, but that's because I drive quite hard in my commute, usually going 75-80 mph. When I'm not commuting usually see about 100 miles per charge. The only thing I wish it had was a DC fast charge option, but otherwise very happy with it. Another 50 miles of range wouldn't be a bad thing either! But I'm not complaining, overall quite happy. I've only been "stuck" twice and both times I was a block from home and just pushed it into my driveway. When it gets to 0% state of charge, it pretty much means it, you've got about 1 mile left at that point. Also, love burning rubber from a stop, it's very easy to do, and it's funny because there's no engine sound, just the whirring of the electric motor and the squealing tires. Very funny. I also have a Fiat Abarth which I use on long trips and for fun mountain driving, and the e definitely feels a bit different with all the weight down low, it feels quite planted and Mercedes like (not that the Abarth isn't planted enough).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500e
Related Used 2013 FIAT 500e info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2020 500X
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500