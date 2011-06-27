Used 2013 FIAT 500e Consumer Reviews

Fiat 500E rocks! bbergholdt , 11/02/2013 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Just leased this. Really impressed with fit, finish and fun to drive performance! Easy to exceed rated MPGe. With sweet lease deal, total cost of car is less than I was spending on gasoline alone, each month. Range is OK, better than others except Tesla and Volt. Getting by with included slooow 120V charge device, others may desire $800 optional fast charger. Costs $1 per day for electricity to drive 40 miles, previous vehicle was $10 per day for gas. Very impressive car, hope future models offer extended range and lower cost batteries. My SUV will last forever, now parked except when needed! Report Abuse

Great little car pelegri , 12/15/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought the car rather than lease it and overall we are very happy with it. The rear seats are very usable except for tall people but we use normally keep the rear seats down. Very zippy; excellent acceleration, specially 0 to 50. I regularly get over 85 highway miles from each charge but YMMV: less if you have the A/C on, more in the city or if you drive less aggressively than me I've driven the gas 500 (not the abarth) and the 500e is significantly more fun than it. We had to deal with the half-shaft recall and some additional teething problems but the fundamentals (electric engine, inverter, battery) all look very good. The car deserves the awards it has received recently.

Go dog Go! 500e is fun! johnnymo1 , 12/19/2013 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful 1500 miles on my 500e. Lease $200 month. $2500 total down, $2500 rebate from state of CA. Aero environment 220 charger installed today compliments of State of CA. Est monthly fuel cost to drive 1000 miles approx $35 per SMUD utility rep. 500e total car expenditure less than gas and routine maintenance alone on my MB C230...like winning a free car in a contest. Enough ACCT 101. This little thing is pretty fun. Very spunky and quick off the line. Easily separates from ICE cars off green lights. Great around town car or 2nd car. I drove it 95 miles very gently today and had 10% charge left. Update 35000 miles still having fun..range is about 85-90 miles now.. Although mountain travel or heavy rain can really diminishes range... King of the road in stop light to stop light around town stuff...not so fabulous on the freeway...real cost to operate was about $20 per month at special utility rate offered..no regular maintenance to speak of just keep the tires correctly pressurized. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Blast to drive bradmtb , 12/15/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Leased a black model without sunroof in mid-October. With the $2500 the state air resource board is sending me, the net lease cost is about $180/month. I was spending $160 in my Tundra on gas each month. I leased this car for the HOV sticker, and it's priceless. The car is quick off the line, and it surprised me how much acceleration power it has at most speeds under 50mph. I'm 6'4", and fit not problem. The rear seats only fit kids. It's been freezing weather in NoCal for the past two weeks, so my range has been reduced due to heater and seat warmer on high. My commute is 28 miles round trip, so I can get by plugging it in every other day with the stock charge plug (110v). Luv it!