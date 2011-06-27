2019 FIAT 124 Spider Consumer Reviews

The best sports car for the money! Bruce , 01/21/2019 Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Car is peppy. Interior noise level is minor for a car of this type. Styling is great! Bose sound system with sub woofer makes listening easy even with top down. Six speed manual is a gem! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Takes me back to Italy Joe R. , 03/03/2019 Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This Fiat is actually 70% Mazda Miata. The 30% that Fiat has added is, in my estimation, pure Italian perfection. The head-turning body styling screams "Forza Italia!!!" and the convertible is actually well insulated and easy to operate. The acceleration, while not jarring, is brisk especially when in "Sport Mode". And quite frankly, when the top is down, I really don't want to go too fast because I like to be seen in it. And the Abarth trim exhaust has a wonderful throaty sound to it. The Brembo brake option is wonderful. The Navigation option includes the Bose audio system and the headrest speakers; I'm glad chose it. The vehicle is very tight for a convertible, especially at this price, and the ride very comfortable. The 70% base Mazda gives me the feeling of reliability and craftsmanship and the 30% Fiat has added speaks to me of class, refinement and sexiness. And that for me is a perfect combination. Bravisimo!

Awesomely fun! DBolander , 02/25/2019 Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The styling on this car is awesome. It is so fun to drive. We have owned it for three months and have had no problems. My wife is 4'10 and this car is perfect for her. I'm 5'8 and have no problems. The fuel mileage is fantastic. We could not be happier.

Loving my cool little sports car Lisa Lynne , 05/13/2019 Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful It is really small! Somehow after you start driving it is irrelevant because its fun. People ask what is that car? Disbelief on their faces when told a Fiat. I have a white one with a wide black stripe and red and black seats. I liked the peppy feel and sound of Abarth and got a leftover 2018 with 19 miles on it fully loaded. It's not super posh but it has most things my last car, an infinity g37 had, except power seats and power hardtop. The Bose sound system is so much fun and loud enough cruising down the road with the top down. I find the wind to be just right and just drove a 400 mile road trip from siesta key to my daughter's college in pure happiness. If you want something fun to drive, enjoy turning heads, driving something different from most cars driving by for a surprisingly fair price take one out for a test drive.