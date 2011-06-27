  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari California
  4. Used 2014 Ferrari California
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Ferrari California Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 California
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Californias for sale
List Price Estimate
$91,387 - $116,143
Used California for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

weekend road coach

Giancarlo, 08/17/2015
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 7AM)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

One is easily distracted by all the thumbs-up received on the road - Just enjoy

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Californias for sale

Related Used 2014 Ferrari California info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles