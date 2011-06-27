  1. Home
Used 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Features & Specs

More about the 2007 599
Overview
Starting MSRP
$264,034
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.0/387.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower612 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Becker premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room35.8 in.
Front leg room44.7 in.
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight3482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width77.2 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
305/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Research Similar Vehicles