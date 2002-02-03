Used 2001 Ferrari 550
Pros & Cons
- Legendary V12 engine design, luxurious interior, stunning looks.
- Heavy for a performance car, 360 Modena offers superior performance for less money.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A glorious return to Ferrari's two-seater with a front-mounted V12 school of sports car design.
Vehicle overview
Introduced to the U.S. market in 1997, the 550 Maranello was an instant hit with both the Ferrari faithful and the general American public, due in no small part to its striking appearance. As a replacement for the outgoing 512M, itself an evolution of the '80s icon, mid-engine Testarossa model, the 550 signaled a return to Ferrari's legendary V12/front-engine/two-seat design philosophy that had endeared earlier models, such as the 365 Daytona and 275 GT, to fans of the prancing horse.
This time around, Ferrari had lofty goals in mind for their highest-performing GT car. Specifically, they wanted a car that could meet the driving needs of their most demanding customers while simultaneously providing a level of comfort and convenience previously unavailable in a Ferrari.
Named after the town from which all Ferraris originate, the 550 Maranello combines high-tech luxury features with a powerful 485-horsepower V12 engine to create the ultimate Gran Turismo automobile. The Bosch Motronic fuel injection system feeds into four-valve-per-cylinder heads while other engine components, like titanium connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons, contribute to light weight and durability. Power travels to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission that is operated by a classic Ferrari gated shifter topped by an aluminum knob. This transmission is incorporated into the rear differential for improved weight distribution.
Riding on a high tensile steel tube frame, the 550 sports such performance aids as speed-sensitive steering, adjustable suspension (with normal and sport modes), Brembo four-piston brakes with four-channel ABS, stability control, and lightweight, five-spoke 18-inch wheels with Z-rated tires.
But, as stated earlier, performance is only part of the 550 equation. Creating an environment of pure bliss, even when lap times aren't a primary concern, meant addressing luxury and comfort issues as well. The Maranello answers with eight-way adjustable seats (five of which are even power!), a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, bright analog gauge displays, and automatic climate control with sun radiation sensors for improved accuracy. Behind the seats is a large shelf with room for golf bags and even leather straps to keep them from scuffing the interior panels during high G turns. A trunk-mounted CD changer is standard, as are automatically sealing windows for an airtight cabin at triple-digit speeds.
Yes, the 550 Maranello offers performance to impress the yacht club guys and convenience to keep the better half happy. But if the performance aspects of a Ferrari interest you more than luxury accoutrements, keep in mind that a 360 Modena stickers for over $50,000 less than the Maranello while offering superior performance.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ferrari 550.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I consider this a fortunate choice. I shopped around for along time and got extensive seat time in a number of exotics. But nothing compared to the 550. It has not disappointed! Superb build quality, wonder performance and, unlike the Edmunds experience, I have had no real glitches.
it is like a dream
Very Fast!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Great car but was extremely expensive and should be cheaper.
The engine mounts in my 550 failed at 15,000 requiring a $1,500 repair. Ferrari's customer service rep explained that this is normal for the 550. I have owned many cars and have never had to replace engine mounts before. The customer service rep. told me that at 15,000 miles I have put more miles on my 550 than most owners. In fact he said, "let's face it 90% of our cars are driven less than 2,000 miles per year - and then only to the country club". If you drive your car this much I can't tell you what else will go wrong".
Features & Specs
|Maranello 2dr Coupe
5.5L 12cyl 6M
|MPG
|8 city / 12 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|485 hp @ 7000 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2001 Ferrari 550 is the 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $205,840.
Other versions include:
- Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl 6M) which starts at $205,840
More about the 2001 Ferrari 550
Find a new Ferrari 550 for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,814.
Find a new Ferrari for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,690.
