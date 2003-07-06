Used 2001 Ferrari 550 for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
550 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta in Red
    used

    2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta

    6,587 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $375,000

    Details
  • 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta in Red
    used

    2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta

    5,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $379,900

    Details
  • 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta in Red
    used

    2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta

    3,425 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $379,999

    Details
  • 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello
    used

    2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello

    15,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $159,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari 550 searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 550
  4. Used 2001 Ferrari 550

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari 550

Read recent reviews for the Ferrari 550
Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Performance and luxury
teachdna,06/07/2003
I consider this a fortunate choice. I shopped around for along time and got extensive seat time in a number of exotics. But nothing compared to the 550. It has not disappointed! Superb build quality, wonder performance and, unlike the Edmunds experience, I have had no real glitches.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ferrari
550
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ferrari 550 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings