Used 2001 Ferrari 550 for Sale Near Me

Maserati of Seattle - Seattle / Washington

Ferrari of Seattle is proud to present this very limited production and highly collectible 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta. Following tradition of previous front engine V12 Ferrari from the Enzo era, Ferrari produced a very special open top 550 in limited numbers that was an instant collectible. With its front mounted V12 engine and manual transmission only available with the gated shiftier it will appeal to enthusiasts and collectors alike. Our car is finished in traditional Ferrari Rosso Corsa over Black leather and alcantara interior. These cars were all delivered with Carbon fiber racing seats and carbon accents throughout the interior before carbon fiber was really widely used in that capacity as it is now. It was really something special and compliments the true nature of this open top model. Further enhancing our Barchetta's provinance is a full service history.Contact our Ferrari Sales Team for more details on this very special Ferrari and inquire about our financing options and streamlined purchase process.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

9 Combined MPG ( 8 City/ 12 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFZR52A110124152

Stock: 13388

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-18-2017