Used 2001 Ferrari 550 for Sale Near Me

This 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello Barchetta is number 404 of 448 produced.For further details, please contact our knowledgeable sales staff 610-527-1100. With 45 years serving the needs of discerning clients who share our passion for life's finer things, Algar Ferrari has continually redefined dealer and service excellence.Do you have a car to sell? We are always looking for great cars to replenish our inventory. We both purchase and consign cars. If you're looking to sell your car or collection, we'd be happy to speak with you. Call us at (610) 527-1100 or send pictures and description to sellmycar@AlgarFerrari.com.

Ferrari of Seattle is proud to present this very limited production and highly collectible 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta. Following tradition of previous front engine V12 Ferrari from the Enzo era, Ferrari produced a very special open top 550 in limited numbers that was an instant collectible. With its front mounted V12 engine and manual transmission only available with the gated shiftier it will appeal to enthusiasts and collectors alike. Our car is finished in traditional Ferrari Rosso Corsa over Black leather and alcantara interior. These cars were all delivered with Carbon fiber racing seats and carbon accents throughout the interior before carbon fiber was really widely used in that capacity as it is now. It was really something special and compliments the true nature of this open top model. Further enhancing our Barchetta's provinance is a full service history.Contact our Ferrari Sales Team for more details on this very special Ferrari and inquire about our financing options and streamlined purchase process.

