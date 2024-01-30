EV 101: Know Before You Buy

If you're considering buying an electrified vehicle, you may not know where to start. With all of the unfamiliar acronyms, definitions, specifications and other things to consider, it can seem more complicated than it actually is. If you're looking for guidance, Edmunds is here to say: DON'T PANIC. The EV landscape really isn't that complicated if you have someone to talk you through it, and we're here for you.

At the highest level, there are several types of electrified vehicles to be aware of: hybrid cars (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and fully electric vehicles (EVs). Each of these vehicle types come with their own set of benefits and drawbacks. After you've decided which type of electrified vehicle you're interested in, you'll also want to know more about range, charging and what it's like to drive one. Read on for everything you should know before you buy.

Table of contents

