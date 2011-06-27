Used 1994 Dodge Shadow ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2643 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Ascot Grey
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Pale Blue
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
