Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/465 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room39 in.
Front hip room65.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Length192.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5550 lbs.
Curb weight4566 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height79.1 in.
Maximum payload2390 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
