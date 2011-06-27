Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.9/301.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower107 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight2830 lbs.
Gross weight4245 lbs.
Height61.6 in.
Maximum payload1415.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.1 in.
