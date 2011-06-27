Used 1995 Dodge Neon Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque131 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.
Curb weight2448 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Lapis Blue
  • Light Rosewood Satin Glow
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Viper Black
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
