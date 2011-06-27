  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid ES Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Intrepid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,970
See Intrepid Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Torque241 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower234 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,970
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,970
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,970
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,970
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,970
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,970
premium clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3487 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Intrepid Inventory

Related Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles