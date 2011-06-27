Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3250 lbs.
Curb weight4124 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.3 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Bronze/Light Driftwood
  • Amber Fire/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue/Light Driftwood
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Light Drift
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Driftwood SG
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue PC/Light Drift
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Forest Green/Light Driftwood
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Mist Gray
