  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length195.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Curb weight2991 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles