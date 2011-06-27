Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring TSI Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3273 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe/Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/50R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
