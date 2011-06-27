Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight2880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
