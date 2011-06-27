Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$35,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,780
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$35,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$35,780
Torque329 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$35,780
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,780
276 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,780
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$35,780
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$35,780
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$35,780
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
$35,780
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$35,780
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5043 lbs.
Gross weight6650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8750 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
$35,780
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Cognac Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
$35,780
P265/60R18 109S tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$35,780
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
$35,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
