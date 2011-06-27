Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Consumer Reviews

Eat your heart out, Escalade owners majoroz , 09/05/2012 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The box didn't offer me what I have: Limited Hemi with all the bells and whistles except the kiddy TV. Bought it to tow a travel trailer. Had no idea how luxurious it was. Have been in Escalades, Tahoes, Burbs, etc.....this one has them all beat and costs WAAAAY less. I get 20-23 on the highway, empty, and got an honest, pen and paper, 12 at 9000 ft, towing a 7400 lb. travel trailer. Quiet, smooth, with all-weather confidence, and did I mention towing ability ? When my mechanic checked it out before purchase, he was amazed at the structural integrity: "You will win any collision". Report Abuse

Impartial review - rental Phillip , 11/26/2006 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Rented for the Thanksgiving week, drove about 1200 miles round trip. Before driving: A very executive, commanding looking SUV. Smart and simply elegant interior design, most everything intuitive. Driver position very nice and adjustable. Lots of nice controls on the wheel. Driving: Be easy on the gas because despite its size, this SUV will put you in the back of your seat and keep you there through the smooth shifts. Tires and shocks smooth away most jars yet you maintain a nice feel for the road. Road is nicely illuminated with the foglight combo. Aspen makes the long haul trip easy, in town driving very manageable but keep your gas card at the ready and plenty of braking room. Report Abuse

Outstanding vehicle tuna66 , 03/08/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased a new 5.7 4x4 Aspen new in August 2008. To date, this has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. 125,000 trouble free miles. I have replaced one set of front and rear brakes, battery and two sets of tires, and that is all. The suv rides like it did at 25,000 miles. I would buy another in a second. I live in Upstate NY and the bottom of all 4 doors are rotting. This rig is thirsty. Other than the rusting doors, this is one well built SUV. Report Abuse

Look Of Luxury Dennis Williams , 12/14/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful It has the looks, comfort, & amenities of a SUV priced thousands more. The third row has enough room for adults. It has the power to pull my boat & it fits in the garage. Report Abuse