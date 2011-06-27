Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

nOrakat , 07/19/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

So finally I write my in depth review after owning the car for over 3 years, from brand new in 2012. I am a professional Livery driver and spent many hours in this car. First the best aspects of the car: -Even with my 3.6L engine, this car is fast and I think this is what the designers focused on mostly; never had a car that peeled out before. Great torque and fairly responsive. The torque also allows the car to get up to speed without revving too high so in that sense the engine is quiet. Exhaust is quiet. Transmission is fairly good with some inconsistencies and quirks. Car is large and roomy (except for maybe the ceiling height) and passengers in the back comment often on how comfortable it is back there. Now some bad: My biggest gripe about this car is the suspension. It feels OK over small bumps but it feels like you crashed into a truck if you hit a small pothole or go over bad roads which are numerous here in NYC. The suspension is unrefined, but still better than my friends Cadillac XTS which also has a horrible suspension. The build of this car is not very good. Pieces vibrating, creaking sounds coming from the rear and my sunroof, ceiling and other places, which gives the impression that it is *not* a solid car. Even the right side of my top panel, next to my windshield keeps popping up. This in combination with the feeling of the harsh suspension makes it feel like the car is falling apart. For the few years I have owned this car, I had tons of trouble. I had to change the battery twice, the entire front suspension, rear shocks, water pump, fuel pump, and a bunch of other minor problems. The suspension being the most costly. My airbag light goes on and off. The rear windows screech as they go up and down. Anyway, you get the point. The entertainment and touch control system is great, I like the screen size and the way it works. However my Bluetooth connection stopped working and I cannot connect my phone anymore. Sound system is very decent. Sunroof is great and can vent it without the rain pouring in. Wheels are fake chrome with a plastic facade. Steering wheel is just ok and can hurt the hands after a while. Leather seats are decent, with a solid base but still a bit unrefined; can still sit comfortably for a long time. Still a great deal if you get close to the base model price with a warranty which is close to the price of a Camry. Would still rather own this car over a Camry and other similar price range cars any day.