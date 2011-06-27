  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2012 Chrysler 300
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 300
5(74%)4(17%)3(7%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.6
53 reviews
Write a review
See all 300s for sale
List Price Range
$7,995 - $29,251
Used 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So finally I write my in depth review..

nOrakat, 07/19/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

So finally I write my in depth review after owning the car for over 3 years, from brand new in 2012. I am a professional Livery driver and spent many hours in this car. First the best aspects of the car: -Even with my 3.6L engine, this car is fast and I think this is what the designers focused on mostly; never had a car that peeled out before. Great torque and fairly responsive. The torque also allows the car to get up to speed without revving too high so in that sense the engine is quiet. Exhaust is quiet. Transmission is fairly good with some inconsistencies and quirks. Car is large and roomy (except for maybe the ceiling height) and passengers in the back comment often on how comfortable it is back there. Now some bad: My biggest gripe about this car is the suspension. It feels OK over small bumps but it feels like you crashed into a truck if you hit a small pothole or go over bad roads which are numerous here in NYC. The suspension is unrefined, but still better than my friends Cadillac XTS which also has a horrible suspension. The build of this car is not very good. Pieces vibrating, creaking sounds coming from the rear and my sunroof, ceiling and other places, which gives the impression that it is *not* a solid car. Even the right side of my top panel, next to my windshield keeps popping up. This in combination with the feeling of the harsh suspension makes it feel like the car is falling apart. For the few years I have owned this car, I had tons of trouble. I had to change the battery twice, the entire front suspension, rear shocks, water pump, fuel pump, and a bunch of other minor problems. The suspension being the most costly. My airbag light goes on and off. The rear windows screech as they go up and down. Anyway, you get the point. The entertainment and touch control system is great, I like the screen size and the way it works. However my Bluetooth connection stopped working and I cannot connect my phone anymore. Sound system is very decent. Sunroof is great and can vent it without the rain pouring in. Wheels are fake chrome with a plastic facade. Steering wheel is just ok and can hurt the hands after a while. Leather seats are decent, with a solid base but still a bit unrefined; can still sit comfortably for a long time. Still a great deal if you get close to the base model price with a warranty which is close to the price of a Camry. Would still rather own this car over a Camry and other similar price range cars any day.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Chrysler is back!

trikev19, 05/22/2012
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

After buying Hondas and Toyotas for years, I bought a Chrysler 300. I read great things about the Penstar V6 and the 8 speed transmission and attention to detail. The car is the nicest car I have ever owned. I average 31 MPG at 75MPH on the highway and the V6 has muscle car like punch and sound. I'm not one to write a review, but this vehicle has me passionate about cars again!

Report Abuse

Big American Rear Wheel Drive V8

bcharles1, 05/13/2012
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

What can I say? the 300C takes us back to old school USA days when cars were big, rear wheel drive, V8 luxury liners - that is exactly what this 300C represents. The ride is incredibly plush yet handles quite well when needed. Great turning radius as well.

Report Abuse

I once said I would never buy American again.

peegeejr, 09/07/2012
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

OMG...... Now this is the weirdest thing about this vehicle it's a base model but has a couple of features that doesn't come on the base but is in mines so lets say for the argument its a base model 2012 Chrysler 300. It states on the sticker "Up to 19 cty/31 hwy mpg" and it does, I owned a Toyota Corolla as my last car previously had a 2001 Cadillac DTS Honda Accord and a Pontiac since 1997 the mileage is slightly less then the Corolla yeah that's right but I do drive mostly hwy back and forth to work. This car beats the Caddy hands down in ride and performance I accidentally stepped on the gas accessing the highway and for the life of me the car raised up and went .... wow beautiful insi

Report Abuse

Surprised and pleased

dasbmr, 08/13/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I was in need of a full size sedan with decent gas mileage and went out looking. I drove a couple of German options and others. I decided to try the Chrysler 300. I went to the dealer not expecting much, but after test dricing the 300S version, I was hooked and drove him with it that night. It's very quick and it gets an amazing 30 MPG highway. It's very quiet inside and the BEATS audio system is excellent. Finally, an American sedan that can run with the big dawgs from Germany. Nice work Detroit!

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 300s for sale

Related Used 2012 Chrysler 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles