Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Consumer Reviews
A Amazing Sporty Battle Tank With That Luxury Feel
I bought the 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT (Auto) RS Hatchback and added the Convenience & Drivers Confidence Packages to match the goodies of the Premier Trim. There is a reason why I chose the trim I chose; the Hatchback only comes in 2 trims, the LT & Premier, there is a slight difference between the two trims. The LT has an amazingly quiet cabin equal to the highest trim of a $70k+ luxury vehicle, while the Premier has a more lowered suspension and as a result the Premier's cabin is not as quiet. The automatic can also be driven in manual mode without the annoying clutch pedal! The Performance is amazingly sporty for both engines as they both easily pounces from a stop. When applying the breaks it also comes to a smooth stop and when applied quickly It's very fast too! If you want a car that is amazingly quiet and caters to the highest safety standard's, quality and convenience of a luxury car and at the same time not only looks sporty but actually is sporty with the attitude to show inside and out, this is a car worth test driving with the optional packages I have chosen. I call it my mini Lambo because it sits and pampers you like one yet its silent but deadly. It takes Unleaded gas and I get 30-35 MPG with mixed driving, now If you drive it sporty and have fun you will get about 24- 28 mpg which is still amazing. There is a reason this car has muscled It's way into the sports car scene and has been officially recognized. It is the only car so far to get a 5 star rating, the highest across all ratings for the Institute of Highway Safety Standards for such a small car. Everything in the car from the smallest button to the engine, inside and out is amazingly built and solid. You can tell that Chevrolet takes pride in every part of the car even to the smallest stitch. Take a test drive with the optional packages I have chosen and you will see that Chevrolet has built this amazingly rare gem to prove you don't have to spend a fortune to be pampered. I sure hope that this particular model will continue for years to come. There are many mixed reviews about this car in particular often nit-picking at it It is best to go and test drive it.
great value
Bought it and have not regretted it. It is an inexpensive car, but has great technology and drives well for a small car. I also think it is a good looking car.
Great Surprise
The Sonic hatch back has more passenger & cargo room than the new 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. The Sonic LT/RS comes with power drivers seat and heated seats and remote start. You have to go to the Corollas XSE model to get these features. The Sonic comes with a sunroof not available in the Toyota. The Sonic has a turbo charged cast iron engine with a 6 speed automatic. The corolla does not offer a turbo and has a cvt transmission that has been recalled. The sonics 7 inch screen is built in where the corollas looks slapped on. The sonic electric steering is better than the Toyotas... The ride is also surprisingly better than the corollas. Visibility is better in the chevy Sonic. The sonic cost less than the Toyota and is built in America. The sonic has a larger back window and can hold more upright luggage. The Sonic is quieter inside the a Mercedes S class. The one issue I have is the sonic lacks a temp gauge. Why?
Blue Fire
The car I bought was a Chevy Sonic (four door Kinetic Blue Sedan) and it's so cool looking. I've gotten compliments on it already. It drives well and I love the bluetooth features. Plus it's great on gas.
Catchy Title
Nice car for an "inexpensive" car. Would not want to drive it long distances on the expressway but is a reliable car;
