Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

Great Value bl54 , 10/29/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased primarily as a tow vehicle. Considered all of the full size trucks and decided on Silverado based on incentives and maturity of design. Liked the look of the GMC a little better but got the best deal on the Chevy. No issues in 8 months, everything functions as it should. Surprisingly quiet for a truck. All Star package gave me everything I needed (5.3 V-8 & tow package) at a substantial discount. Report Abuse

Very Happy jvelderman , 12/14/2010 35 of 39 people found this review helpful Just picked up my 2011 Silverado LT 4x4 Extended Cab Z-71. It's got the 5.3 Vortec engine in it and it is incredible. The truck has more power than I know what to do with, and is incredibly responsive in every way. Steering is tight, brakes are firm and react the way I expect them to, and the suspension is not mushy at all. The interior is comfy, but the dashboard seems kind of cheap to me. I suppose the LTZ is probably a little nicer. I got the All-Star package on mine, so it has the dual zone climate control, and the push-button 4x4 along with several other amenities. Report Abuse

Best Chevy truck yet! mikmurphy , 09/09/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I typically buy a new truck every 10 years; this 2011 replaced a 2000 Silverado. The new one sits taller, and is a bit bigger overall. It has more power, and feels more capable. First fill-up yielded 15.3 MPG, in a mix of city, highway, and ranch use. The LT truck has a long bed, Z71 package, 5.3 V8, 18" wheels, built-in trailering; in short just about everything I need to haul ranch stuff around. I did add the Ranch Hand replacement front end, lighted headache rack, and new tool box. It's ready to work, and ready to play. Report Abuse

7 Years No Issues LStreet , 04/27/2018 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought the truck brand new on April 13th, 2011. I just sold it on April 17th, 2018. I bought two sets of tires, had the brakes done once, and had the transmission serviced once. The truck never gave me any issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse