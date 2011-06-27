  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
See S-10 Inventory
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG171723
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.380.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG171723
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l2.2 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm180 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.41.6 ft.36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length204.7 in.190.1 in.204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3757 lbs.3564 lbs.3240 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.9 in.7.2 in.
Height63.4 in.63.4 in.62.7 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.117.9 in.122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Gross weightno5150 lbs.4600 lbs.
Maximum payloadno1497.0 lbs.1086.0 lbs.
See S-10 InventorySee S-10 InventorySee S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles