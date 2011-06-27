  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG162216
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg20/25 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.400.0/500.0 mi.300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG162216
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l2.5 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
Length178.2 in.194.2 in.178.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.6000 lbs.no
Curb weight3235 lbs.2913 lbs.2974 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.4200 lbs.4200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height63.4 in.61.3 in.63.4 in.
Maximum payload1216.0 lbs.1216.0 lbs.1216.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.117.0 in.108.5 in.
Width64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
