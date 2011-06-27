Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg21/25 mpg21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/500.0 mi.420.0/500.0 mi.420.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Length194.2 in.178.2 in.178.2 in.
Width64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Seafoam Green
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Pastel Blue
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
