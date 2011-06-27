  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2022
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/459 mi.323/493 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.17 gal.
Combined MPG2022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.4 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesno
driver only side-mounted airbagsyesno
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesno
leather steering wheelyesno
cargo netyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesno
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Air conditioningnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
premium clothyesno
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Front track62.1 in.62.1 in.
Length197.9 in.197.9 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.110.5 in.
Width72.3 in.72.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Pearl
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Competition Yellow
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Ebony
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Steel spare wheelyesyes
P225/60R16 tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
full wheel coversnoyes
All season tiresnoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
