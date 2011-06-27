Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews
2003 Chevy Express 1500 AWD w/ 4th Door
Chevy doesn't have their act together on this vehicle yet. The assembly is poor. Door & hinge weather gaskets & grommets are missing or falling off. Unpainted sealant on the door hinges and entry areas is present. The fuel fill door compartment is a collection area for road salt and sand. The vehicle is plagued with driveline vibrations and resonance problems. I expected Chevrolet to resolve the issues -- they have not. The interior is the best they offer and it is dull at best. The seats don't belong in a vehicle that lists for over $35,000. The ride is very smooth suspension wise. Acceleration is good when called upon.
owner of a vending business
I have the small V-8 and its gas mileage is ok. When I have alot of weight in it the engine has a hard time, but when its gets on the expressway its gone. I have the cargo van and it's very roomy and fun to drive. I would recommend it to anyone.
2003 express van comments
THE MAJOR PROBLEM WITH THIS VEHICLE IS THAT THERE ARE NO AFTERMARKET PRODUCTS AVAILABLE, NO BUG SHIELD, NO HOOD BRAS ETC. BODY IS CONSTRUCTED OF THINNER METAL THAN WHAT I WOULD CONSIDER NORMAL. I COMPARED IT TO MY DODGE VAN. THE WAY THE PLASTIC INTERIOR WALLS INTERLOCK IS A DISGRACE, ESPECIALLY AT THE PRICE I PAID. SOME PLASTIC JUST LAYS IN PLACE, NO INTERLOCKING MECHANISM. THE TOUTED OIL CHANGE LIGHT IS USELESS TO ME, IT GOES OFF AT 7000 MILES, I CHANGE MY OIL EVERY 3000. THE STEP UP, IF YOU ARE A SHORT PERSON, IS IMPOSSIBLE WITHOUT HOLDING ON TO THE SEAT AND PULLING YOURSELF IN.
BANG FOR THE BUCK!
IF YOU WANT POWER, GREAT LOOKS, TONS OF ROOM AND NOT BE LUMPED INTO THE SOCCER MOM MINI VAN CROWED THIS IS THE VAN FOR YOU! BUT WAIT!, WHAT ABOUT THE POOR GAS MILEAGE? GO ON ANY DEALER LOT AND SEE HOW MANY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS YOU WILL SAVE OVER THEIR MINI VAN COUNTERPARTS. YES, ENOUGH TO OFFSET MANY YEARS OF "MEDIOCRE" GAS MILEAGE.
Buy the Extended Warranty
I bought this vehicle to haul our six kids around, and had many problems due to poor GM quality (just get it through the bumper-to-bumper wty). For over $30,000 you don't get much for your money except a big 6.0L V8 engine: no rear cupholders, no rear headrests, rear bench seats uncomfortable for adults, poor fit and finish, and plastic parts break easily. Even with rear A/C it struggles to keep cool on 90 degree days. OEM tires needed replacing at less than 30K miles. Been recalled three times. Problems before 36K miles: radio failed, plastic window latch broke, door switch broke, door latch broke. Front bearings separated at 37K miles. A/C leak at 38K, rotors warped at 40K, window switch fail at 42K
