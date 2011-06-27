Used 2008 Cadillac STS Consumer Reviews

I fall in love everyday KRSTS , 06/20/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I have owned this STS for 27 months and I love it more everyday. It was a GM owned CPO with only 8200 miles. This is my third Cadillac. My others were all V8s and I do not miss the V8 at all. The V6DI is great engine, not only for the power but the fuel mileage. The car is very comfortable on long trips and handles like a dream. There were a few minor issues early that were promptly fixed by the dealer. Now I only take it in for an annual oil change and inspection. Best car I have ever owned in my 67 years. Report Abuse

Solid player jeff sunshine , 11/10/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased mine at the end of August when there were only V6 AWD models. I traded my V8 STS and thought I would be taking a step down. With V6 DI engine, I really do not miss the V8. So far this car is solid in all respects; handles well,comfortable, reliable, good mileage and is fast enough. In my opinion, this car favorably competes with BMW, MB and the other usual suspects but after you negotiate your final price, there really is no comparison becuse you pay a lot less. The status of a label is unimportant to me (although a Caddy still has some clout left) and as car enthusiast, I look to the raw driving experience. STS is right there and if the V8 G8 had AWD, I would be driving that.

08 STS is hot Cosmo , 08/11/2007 11 of 12 people found this review helpful 302-horsepower engine with direct injection V6. A bolder look on the outside and inside will attract younger buyers. I am 41. I wanted a 4 wheel drive car that can accommodate 3 car seats in the back. I looked at the BMW 535xi, Lexus GS350 AWD Infiniti M35 (currently drive Infiniti M45) at Audi A6. For the money the 2008 I stress the 2008 STS was the best value. The increased performance and the side air extractors, incorporated into the front fenders of STS. New chrome-plated door handles and lower rocker moldings are added for more presence and refinement.

My first Cadillac powerline87 , 08/05/2012 23 of 27 people found this review helpful This is my first Cadillac and my first car that was over $1000. Value: I got my car 3-4 years old, because the price drops by $20-25k by then. Performance: 302hp 3.6L DI V6. 52/48 weight dist. AWD. Dual-Wishbone front suspension - It handles better than most smaller cars I've driven, and even handles about as well as the CTS, despite being bigger and more comfortable. Comfort: I have driven a Lincoln MKZ, a Cadillac CTS and SRX, and a Lexus ES 350, and the STS is the most comfortable out of all of them. It is roomier and its seats just feel more comfortable. Summary: A used 2008-2011 Cadillac STS has a better balance between luxury and performance than any other car in my price range.