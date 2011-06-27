Used 2008 Cadillac STS-V Consumer Reviews

Beautiful Automobile GTT , 12/23/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the STS V the first week of December and have taken a couple of 300 mile trips in it. It's very comfortable, powerful and a real pleasure to drive. Positive handling and extremely smooth on the highway. You forget you're driving a big Caddy and think you're in a very fast sports car. Report Abuse

First time Cadillac owner kevin , 09/13/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful First Cadillac owned. Former buyer of MBZ and BMW's. This STS-V is better than the Euro's at much less cost. Report Abuse

Tier Noize Coronajp , 02/07/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful If you are purchasing a STS- V Check out the tire noize, almost 95 dbs. on a concrete freeway, hard to talk to a passanger or hear the radio at 65 mph, I took the runflats off and now it is a pleasure to drive.. Negociate a spair from the dealer and regular preformace tiers BEFORE you purchase. I put on Toyo tiers, no trade in they have a back room full of Perelli run flats that been taken off... GM said toooo bad so sad...I should haven test drove on the freeway. Report Abuse