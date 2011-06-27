  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 1997 Cadillac DeVille
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs

More about the 1997 DeVille
Overview
See DeVille Inventory
See DeVille Inventory
See DeVille Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.300.0/480.0 mi.300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
Measurements
Length209.7 in.209.7 in.209.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4052 lbs.4009 lbs.4052 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.20.0 cu.ft.20.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width76.5 in.76.5 in.76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shale
  • Black
  • Sand Metallic
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Ivory
  • White
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Slate Pearl Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medici Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Ocean Met B/C
  • Ebony
  • Dark Caribe Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Shale
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • White
  • Sage Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Ebony
  • Ocean Met B/C
  • Dark Caribe Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Light Medici Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Slate Pearl Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Shale
  • Ocean Met B/C
  • Sand Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Sage Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Medici Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Caribe Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
See DeVille InventorySee DeVille InventorySee DeVille Inventory

Related Used 1997 Cadillac DeVille info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles