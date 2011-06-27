2020 Cadillac CT5 Consumer Reviews
Great Car
This is one great Caddy. Technology is great. Has a lot of “get up and go”. Especially like the heated massaging seats, park assist and heads up display. This Sport Edition is sleek and very attractive. A little pricey but I think I’m worth it !
Very nice car
Great Cadillac for the price. Many people are switching to SUV's. It felt too tall for me. The Cadillac CT5 was a perfect choice. I previously owned the DTS. Lance Ross at Hennesy Cadillac in Atlanta was fantastic.
My CT 5 Sport Review
I recently purchased a CT5 Sport, with most of the bells and whistles. I've owned Caddies for most of my adult life. from the CTS to the ELR. And this caddie is spot on, its very comfortable, stunning looks, great technology, and a so so engine. The engine is alittle loud for my tastes, but I am coming from a ELR which is electric, and produces very little noise. But to me it seems like its alittle loud when you mash on it. I love the car hotspot, and how quickly it connects to my phone and switching from Pandora, and I heart radio is seamless, and actually feels like your just turning a radio station. There is a lot of redundancy when it comes to control knobs, no less than 3 ways to control the volume. Wish the dash was more digital, but its pretty sweet, and has all the necessary things most cars do. I LOVE the heads-up- display, that is excellently laid out and has a plethora of info you can project to the HUD. And the graphics are really well laid out. The Nav is connected, so it does show traffic, and reroutes like waze or google maps would do. the screen is very nice at 10 inches and provides a ton of information. I also love the Near Field Communication (NFC) on the dash, that if you tap your phone it automatically connects you to the stereo. I find myself not using Android auto, as once you set your presets, on the radio it will seamlessly go from XM, FM radio, Pandora, and IHeart presets. So android auto is not really that useful. I would like to change Pandora, so that play lists are shown. In order to see my playlists I have to use android auto. I love the grill, as it looks really aggressive, and shows to me that is a sport model. Overal I think its a great buy, and should give me years of fun.
Exceptional! You Did It Again Cadillac!
Let me just preface that even though I am a female. I am very particular about my vehicles and I always purchase my vehicles and they last a very long time. The Cadillac CT-5 far surpassed my expectations with all the bells and whistles included. When driving the vehicle it feels like you are driving on clouds with no noise and an acceleration power that will put any sports car to shame! The interior is very roomy and the seats hug your frame to give you a very comfortable feeling for both long and short distances. One of my favorite features is the standard sunroof in all the CT5's However, it is by far just a standard sunroof as it gives you so much natural light in whatever position that you place it in. I just bought my first Cadillac a couple of years ago and this will be my second. I will never own another vehicle other than Cadillac. It has by far been the Best, Classiest, Performance Driven and reliable vehicle that definitely gives you all your monies worth, without feeling like you have overpaid. Lastly, I have friends that have purchased other comparable sports cars that are constantly complaining about them being in for service or breaking down frequently. I have never had or have long hours, days and weeks where my car has had to be in for service and when I do take my vehicle in for regular maintenance, the staff are always so thorough and friendly at both Crestview Cadillac in Rochester Hills and Suburban Cadillac in Troy, Michigan. Thank you! You Did It Again Cadillac, Another Win for the Team! Ms. Catherine Lee
CT5 Premium Luxury AWD
My current 2017 CTS Vsport was in service, so I had the opportunity to drive the CT5 for a few days. Pros: although the outside dimensions have shrunk the car feels roomier inside. The car has good looks! The infotainment system is crisp, less glitchy and easier to use. There is more storage space compared to the previous generation. Pleasant and more accommodating. Cons: the car is underpowered. 45k for a 230hp 4 cylinder engine? In my opinion these are VW Passat numbers and should not be found in a premium sedan. The car is a dog, if you compare it to other 4 cylinder turbo charged engines from the competitors. I did not check 0-60 times but this feels slow. It will not sway any seasoned luxury car buyers. The next major drawback are the gages. These things were designed in the early nineties by a Pontiac Aztec engineer and were stored away for decades until a Cadillac designer found them lying around somewhere and decided to give them a try. Just plain meh. Opinion: the car is a downgrade compared to the previous generation. The looks might convince a few buyers to give this car a try, but I firmly believe that this will fall well short of the competition. It is Unfortunate that a brand new car feels like a downgrade to the previous generation. Yes there is a price advantage but overall the shortcomings are too obvious. I would not label this car as a failure but this does not offer any memorable anything that would make me want to upgrade to it.
