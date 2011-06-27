  1. Home
2021 Buick Encore GX Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
My Encore GX

barbara foster, 08/04/2020
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A)
I like the car over all. The rearview camera is not all that is sort of confusing. Then head up display is very neat. What I think the car needed most without all the packages are sunroof, head up display, electric tailgate lift, and the moonroof .All the other stuff is almost a waste of money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
