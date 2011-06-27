Used 2002 BMW Z8 Consumer Reviews
BMWZ8
An excellent engine and a really fun to drive car
Z8 ROCKS
THE Z8 ROCKS!!! IT IS A BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL, FAST, AMAZING VEHICLE. TOO BAD THERE IS NO SECOND GENERATION VERSION
Exotic but sane
After 6,000 miles the Z8 still amazes me. While its more GT than racer, its cornering and acceleration are fantastic. While it feels big to drive, it autocrossed wonderfully. The big stress is always where to park it so it won't get dinged by some Bozo. My 20 something childrens' friends, (and almost everyone else), begs for rides. Anonymous, its not.
Z8 Review
Car is fabulous. I have had Ferraris, Porches, Vipers, Shelby. This is the best.
a magnificent vehicle
This car is not just a vehicle, but a extreme thrill riding machine. The performance on the bmw z8 is terrific, swerving around corners, and providing your body with an amazing adrenaline rush every time you slide into this piece of art.
Sponsored cars related to the Z8
Related Used 2002 BMW Z8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020