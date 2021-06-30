  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M8
  4. 2022 BMW M8

2022 BMW M8

Release Date: On sale now
Estimated Price: Starting at $130,995 (including destination)
2022 BMW M8
  • Competition Package is now standard
  • 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 617 hp and 553 lb-ft
  • Optional M Carbon bucket seats
  • Part of the first M8 generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 BMW M8 Review
Kurt Niebuhr
6/30/2021
What is the M8?

Based on the comfortable and versatile BMW 8 Series, the M8 sports a veritable kitchen sink of performance enhancements to deliver an excellent balance of comfort and raw speed. While it might not keep up with a Porsche 911 or an Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe around a racetrack, the M8 is far more practical, not to mention less expensive, than either of its German counterparts. And just as we were getting accustomed to this rapid grand tourer, the global pandemic took hold and BMW decided to wait out the crisis and skip the 2021 model year for the M8 altogether.

Thankfully BMW has returned with the 2022 M8, although it's a slightly slimmer lineup than before. There is still a coupe and convertible (we review the Gran Coupe separately), but the standard M8 has been dropped and the M8 Competition is now the only trim available. That means every M8 receives the upgraded 617-horsepower twin-turbo V8, upgraded suspension and sport exhaust system. For 2022, BMW makes available its M Carbon bucket seats for the M8, but we'd suggest you give those a sit before you tick the box on your order form. Our staff finds them a bit polarizing because they're not the easiest to get in and out of gracefully.

EdmundsEdmunds says

After its yearlong pandemic-related hiatus, we're happy to see the M8 return for 2022, and even more so now that all the performance hardware from the Competition package is standard equipment. While it is a bit big and heavy, there's almost nothing else that offers the speed, long-distance comfort and practicality of the M8. If you're looking to buy one, now is as good of a time as ever.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW M8.

Related 2022 BMW M8 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Other models