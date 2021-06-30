What is the M8?

Based on the comfortable and versatile BMW 8 Series, the M8 sports a veritable kitchen sink of performance enhancements to deliver an excellent balance of comfort and raw speed. While it might not keep up with a Porsche 911 or an Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe around a racetrack, the M8 is far more practical, not to mention less expensive, than either of its German counterparts. And just as we were getting accustomed to this rapid grand tourer, the global pandemic took hold and BMW decided to wait out the crisis and skip the 2021 model year for the M8 altogether.

Thankfully BMW has returned with the 2022 M8, although it's a slightly slimmer lineup than before. There is still a coupe and convertible (we review the Gran Coupe separately), but the standard M8 has been dropped and the M8 Competition is now the only trim available. That means every M8 receives the upgraded 617-horsepower twin-turbo V8, upgraded suspension and sport exhaust system. For 2022, BMW makes available its M Carbon bucket seats for the M8, but we'd suggest you give those a sit before you tick the box on your order form. Our staff finds them a bit polarizing because they're not the easiest to get in and out of gracefully.