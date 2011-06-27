  1. Home
2022 BMW M8 Competition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 M8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$139,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.5/422.1 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower617 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity770 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Driving Assistance Package +$100
M Driver's Package +$2,500
M Carbon Exterior Package +$5,400
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
408 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Neck Warmer +$500
M Carbon Bucket Seats +$3,800
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
M Carbon Ceramic Brakes +$8,150
20" M Double-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,560 lbs.
Gross weight5,380 lbs.
Height53.3 in.
Length191.8 in.
Maximum payload770 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Barcelona Blue Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • (Ind) Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Motegi Red Metallic
  • Frozen Bluestone Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Brands Hatch Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Midrand Beige Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Merino/Midrand Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Taruma Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models